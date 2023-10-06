Pender County sues volunteer fire department, citing failures to perform safely and effectively

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A lawsuit has been filed by Pender County against the Shiloh-Columbia Volunteer Fire Department after the county says it found several performance deficiencies, per a county announcement on Friday.

“It is a sad day anytime a fire department in our county cannot protect the people that they are sworn to protect,” said Pender County Fire Marshal Amy Burton. “Unfortunately, we have reached a point where Shiloh-Columbia Volunteer Fire Department cannot effectively or safely respond to fires and this department is an immediate and significant risk to the safety and welfare of the public.”

According to a press release from the county, Shiloh-Columbia Volunteer Fire Department has failed to meet performance standards under a contract with the county with the following:

Failure to provide staff with adequate training and certifications

Failure to maintain a properly functioning vehicle capable of transporting 1,000 or more gallons of water required to provide adequate fire protection services

Allowing staff to engage in activities that they are not adequately trained or certified to perform

Failure to obtain and deploy appropriate fire protection and suppression equipment

Failure to ensure that its staff are wearing appropriate and required personal protective equipment when responding to fires

Failure to appropriately cooperate with other fire departments in the rendering of mutual aid

Failed to comply with financial reporting requirements under the Fire Contract

The county has asked the court to put an injunction in place to allow time to inventory the assets of the department given the taxpayer funds that are allegedly unaccounted for.

“Pender County’s goal is to assure the safety of all its citizens. A plan has been put into place to ensure the services and fire safety of everyone in that region of Pender County will not be interrupted during this transition,” the county announcement states.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.