More than 70 million rolling candies are being recalled due to choking hazards

More than 70 million rolling candy flavors are being recalled nationwide due to choking hazards.
More than 70 million rolling candy flavors are being recalled nationwide due to choking hazards.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(CNN) - Millions of popular sour rolling candies are being recalled due to choking hazards.

Candy Dynamics is recalling 70 million units of its 2 to 3-ounce rolling liquid candies.

The flavors are Blue Razz, Strawberry, Sour Apple, and Black Cherry. They are labeled as Toxic Waste, Slime Licker or Mega Toxic Waste.

These candies included in the recall were sold nationwide from June 2015 to July 2023.

Candy Dynamics said it would give a full refund for any product that still has candy in it.

Also, Cocco Candy and KGR Distribution have recalled nearly 146,000 units of their rolling candies.

These flavors include Sour Strawberry, Sour Tutti Frutti, and Sour Cola.

Those were also sold nationwide from May 2022 through March 2023.

In April, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission received a report of a 7-year-old girl in New York who choked and died.

It reportedly happened after the rolling ball unhooked and got stuck in the child’s throat.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

