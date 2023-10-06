Senior Connect
Locally-filmed TV series "Welcome to Flatch" cancelled

Showrunner Jenny Bicks on Oct. 6 announced the cancellation on X, the platform formerly known...
Showrunner Jenny Bicks on Oct. 6 announced the cancellation on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Fox’s Welcome to Flatch, which was filmed in southeastern North Carolina during its two-season run, has been canceled.

Showrunner Jenny Bicks on Oct. 6 announced the cancellation on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“It is with a broken heart and a Barbarita that I announce the untimely demise of Welcome To Flatch. I am fiercely proud of the show and all the insanely talented folks who made it happen,” Bicks said.

Many scenes of the series were filmed in Burgaw.

