Locally-filmed TV series “Welcome to Flatch” cancelled

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Fox’s Welcome to Flatch, which was filmed in southeastern North Carolina during its two-season run, has been canceled.

Showrunner Jenny Bicks on Oct. 6 announced the cancellation on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“It is with a broken heart and a Barbarita that I announce the untimely demise of Welcome To Flatch. I am fiercely proud of the show and all the insanely talented folks who made it happen,” Bicks said.

Many scenes of the series were filmed in Burgaw.

