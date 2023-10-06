Friday Night Football: Week 8

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Here’s a look at the schedule for Week 8 of the high school football season.

Friday, Oct. 6

Ashley at Hoggard, 7 p.m.

North Brunswick at New Hanover, 7 p.m.

Laney at West Brunswick, 7 p.m.

South Brunswick at Topsail, 7 p.m.

East Bladen at Trask, 7 p.m.

West Bladen at Midway, 7 p.m.

Hobbton at Pender, 7:30 p.m.

East Columbus at Whiteville, 7:30 p.m.

South Columbus at West Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

