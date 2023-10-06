Friday Night Football: Week 8
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Here’s a look at the schedule for Week 8 of the high school football season.
Friday, Oct. 6
Ashley at Hoggard, 7 p.m.
North Brunswick at New Hanover, 7 p.m.
Laney at West Brunswick, 7 p.m.
South Brunswick at Topsail, 7 p.m.
East Bladen at Trask, 7 p.m.
West Bladen at Midway, 7 p.m.
Hobbton at Pender, 7:30 p.m.
East Columbus at Whiteville, 7:30 p.m.
South Columbus at West Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
