Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Friday Night Football: Week 8

(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Here’s a look at the schedule for Week 8 of the high school football season.

Friday, Oct. 6

Ashley at Hoggard, 7 p.m.

North Brunswick at New Hanover, 7 p.m.

Laney at West Brunswick, 7 p.m.

South Brunswick at Topsail, 7 p.m.

East Bladen at Trask, 7 p.m.

West Bladen at Midway, 7 p.m.

Hobbton at Pender, 7:30 p.m.

East Columbus at Whiteville, 7:30 p.m.

South Columbus at West Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Novant Health facility.
Novant Health reducing workforce by 160 positions system-wide
Catherine Louise Crouch
Woman charged with felony death by vehicle after crash on U.S. 421
Iron Kitchen Holdings: “The Crazy Italian” Savory Funnel Cake
A sneak peek at the latest food creations coming to the N.C. State Fair
Market Street reopens near New Centre Drive after telecommunications line falls onto roadway
According to the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division, the...
Two area stores fined for price scanning errors

Latest News

The Ashley Screaming Eagles have been named the Friday Night Football Team of the Week for Week...
Ashley Screaming Eagles named Football Team of the Week
Ashley Screaming Eagles named Football Team of the Week
High School Football
Friday Night Football: Week 7
North Brunswick plays South Brunswick on Sept. 21, 2023
North Brunswick Scorpions named Football Team of the Week