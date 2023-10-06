Former Charlotte-area YMCA staff member arrested for alleged sexual crimes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A former Charlotte-area YMCA staff member was arrested for alleged sexual crimes against a minor in the Wilmington area, according to a statement from the YMCA of Greater Charlotte.

Elijah (Eli) Donato worked at both the Harris YMCA and YMCA Camp Thunderbird in various roles from 2019 to 2023.

New Hanover County jail records show Donato, 21, is charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child and two counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Donato is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Upon learning of his arrest, the YMCA of Greater Charlotte said it began reaching out to parents/caregivers of all campers who were assigned to a cabin with him during their time at Camp Thunderbird. Since the arrest was made public, the YMCA of Greater Charlotte said it received a report of alleged abuse involving a Camp Thunderbird camper.

“We are deeply disturbed and saddened, and our prayers are with the children and families affected by these alleged actions,” the YMCA of Greater Charlotte said.

Donato is no longer a YMCA of Greater Charlotte employee and has been banned from all of their properties and events.

Notification letters were sent to families from Camp Thunderbird and the Harris YMCA. Law enforcement contacts and communication guides were also provided to all camp families, members and program participants.

The YMCA of Greater Charlotte said it’s cooperating with law enforcement from Carolina Beach (where the alleged incident that triggered the arrest occurred), the York County (S.C.) Sheriff’s Office (where Camp Thunderbird is located), Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, South Carolina Department of Social Services and representatives from YMCA of the USA.

“At the YMCA of Greater Charlotte, the safety and well-being of children in our care always has been and always will be a core priority. We are committed to providing a safe environment to every person in our programs, most importantly children who are entrusted to our care. We have a series of measures in place to keep kids safe, and we will continue reviewing our policies to ensure they align with top industry practices,” the YMCA of Greater Charlotte said.

Specifically, the YMCA of Greater Charlotte:

Conducts thorough background checks, including but not limited to National Sex Offender Registry checks, state & county criminal record checks (felony and misdemeanor), inmate and criminal record checks upon hire

Requires all staff to complete training on preventing, recognizing and responding to abuse

Prohibits staff from being alone with a child where they cannot be observed by others

Has a policy in place forbidding electronic communication between staff and youth

Restricts staff contact with children outside of YMCA programs

Reports any allegations or suspicions of abuse to the proper authorities in accordance with state laws

Completes a comprehensive child abuse prevention self-assessment through Praesidium – our third party child abuse prevention organization – every two years

Conducts nightly screenings of all members against the National Sex Offender Registry and terminates any memberships that return positive

“The YMCA of Greater Charlotte takes pride in providing safe places for children to grow in skills and self-confidence. Our hearts and prayers are with the children and families impacted by these heinous allegations,” the YMCA of Greater Charlotte said.

