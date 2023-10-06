Food vendors prepare to serve thousands this weekend at Riverfest

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The food vendors are all set up for Riverfest this weekend in downtown Wilmington. They spent all Friday afternoon setting up tents and supplies, as they’re expecting about 100,000 people to attend this weekend.

Some vendors have been coming for 45 years. For others, they’re new to Riverfest. It’s Sea Dogs and More’s second year attending. The hot dog vendor is based out of Oak Island.

Emily Irving works for them and says their quarter pound ‘all the way’ hot dogs are her grandmother’s recipe from Buffalo New York.

They ran out of food last year so this year, they’re coming prepared, with 1,200 hotdogs and hotdog buns, and more than 600 lemons for their homemade lemonade.

“We had so much fun last year. There were so many people, we ran out. But this year we’re more prepared,” Irving said. “So, we’re very excited to get started tomorrow.”

Irving says it’s not easy preparing for this many people and working a 13-hour day, but they’re happy to be here.

“We have to get our health inspected. We have to make sure everything’s to temperature and everyone can be ready to enjoy our food tomorrow,” Irving said.

