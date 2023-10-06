First Alert Forecast: from warm & muggy to dry & crisp

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you this Friday! Your First Alert Forecast features some significant changes in the days to come. Ahead of a sharp cold front, expect a period of modest 20 to 30% shower / thundershower chances this evening through early Saturday. By Saturday afternoon the front will have passed, odds for rain will have crashed to zero and temperatures will begin to plummet as drier air rushes in. Contrast your First Alert Forecast highs for Friday, and even Saturday - near or north of 80 - to lows for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday nights - in many cases, below 50. If you haven’t yet reached for your jacket jeans or warm socks on some of the recent cool mornings, you likely will be then!

In the tropics, Philippe continues to make its long-awaited northward break. Steering flow ought to guide Philippe to Bermuda by Friday and eastern New England or Canada by Sunday. A wave off the coast of Africa has marginal development odds in the next week, but the Carolinas face no definable threats.

Stay prepared for the last two months of Hurricane Season: wect.com/hurricane.

