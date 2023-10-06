Senior Connect
Feast Down East hosts Community Cultivator at Azalea Station

Community Cultivator
Community Cultivator(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A local nonprofit that supports local farmers and businesses hosted the community for an evening of food and connection in Wilmington.

Feast Down East invited people out to its Community Cultivator event to educate and inspire attendees to build a stronger local food system by supporting local farmers, learning about organically grown produce and addressing food inequalities in our area.

Jordyn Appel-Hughes, the group’s executive director says events like these are great opportunities to spread their goal throughout the community.

“Our mission is to support our local farming communities in southeastern North Carolina by providing resources, education and distribution opportunities to our regional farmers while providing equitable food access to those who need it most.” Appel-Hughes said.

Hughes said the organization is able to fulfill this mission through its food hub in Burgaw and its mobile farmer’s market.

They are expecting to visit over 15 different locations each week in New Hanover, Brunswick, and Pender Counties.

You can learn more about this organization by clicking here.

