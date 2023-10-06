ECU doctor working on drug that has potential to cure skin cancer

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The American Academy of Dermatology says around 1 in 5 Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime, a disease that’s particularly prevalent along the Carolina coast.

That’s the reality for Lori Burney, a resident of Wilmington. Just one year after moving, she noticed something was wrong with her skin.

“It was almost like the size of a mole,” she explained. “It wouldn’t go away and, within a short amount of time, grew pretty large.”

Burney went to the doctor, where they took, what appeared to be a mole, to be biopsied. The results came back positive. Burney was living with squamous cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer that grows on top of the skin.

“For eight weeks, I had surgery every week. It was life-changing.”

However, Burney and other skin cancer victims may soon begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Researchers have found what they believe to be a cure for skin cancer, right here in North Carolina.

Dr. Rukiyah Van Dross-Anderson, a professor at East Carolina University, and her team discovered a molecule that has the potential to stop skin cancer cells. It happened nearly ten years ago, and Van Dross-Anderson has been diligently working on the project ever since.

“When we found this molecule, it was wonderful, just to see how well it worked and how safe it was. It wasn’t active against the normal cells. So, that’s my dream, to just find something that’s so effective, but not toxic,” she said. “I was working on another molecule and we so happened to find this molecule. It’s actually active against cancer, so we have continued that work.

Van Dross-Anderson told WECT there is still work to be done before the drug is ready to be distributed to the public, but she believes her team is on track to hopefully impact thousands of lives.

