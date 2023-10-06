Senior Connect
Columbus Regional Healthcare hosts “Pink Party” for breast cancer awareness

Columbus Regional Healthcare System has announced a Pink Party event set for Friday, Oct. 6.
By Reyna Crooms
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers for women, and that’s why people in Columbus County are working to ensure everyone has access to early detention.

Columbus Regional Healthcare System hosted a pink party on Friday. It gave people who don’t have insurance the chance to get a free mammogram and potentially save their life. People lined up for hours before the doors opened to make sure they got their free mammogram.

“We had ladies coming from New Hanover County, Brunswick County all over not just Columbus and literally in tears thanking us for this opportunity to get a mammogram,” said Stephanie Miller, the manager of physician and community services at Columbus Regional.

Of course, simply going to get an exam can be scary for some, that’s why Friday’s pink party promoted health with some fun along the way. Staff worked to create a positive atmosphere with uplifting music, pink finger foods and high school volunteers.

“It is important for women to get mammograms because otherwise they may not know that they have a malignancy which is a cancer that you can not feel. Some cancers you have and you can’t feel them yet, but a mammogram can detect that,” said Miller.

Women were also able to get their nails and hair done to keep them feeling their best no matter their results.

“The one thing for a woman is their hair, their crown, and knowing there’s a possibility that they could lose their hair. It was important for me to be here to support Columbus Regional and to give back to those that you know, we’re not sure exactly what the future holds,” said Eli High the lead instructor at Southeastern Community College.

High gave women the opportunity to get fairy hair and the services were all for free.

You can perform a self-exam or make a visit to your primary care doctor or OBGYN. The American Cancer Society said that earlier detection can increase the five-year survival rate.

