Cape Fear Foodie: End of Summer Notebook

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s hard to believe summer is gone, fall is here, and we’re only weeks away from Halloween. It’s also difficult to wrap my head around the fact I haven’t posted a food or restaurant review in more than a month. To be honest, I haven’t been to a new location in a while, mainly I’ve stuck to some of my favorite haunts, or tried-and-true locations for when I have company visiting. However, I plan on getting back in the swing of things through the end of the year, as there are several new places we need to cover and some upcoming openings.

For now though, I have a cluttered notebook of restaurants I have written about before but recently revisited, along with places I have yet to feature. So let’s dust off the cobwebs and check out some of my favorite meals over the last couple of months.

Brunch

When it comes to brunch in Wilmington, there are plenty of options I consider favorites. Savor Southern Kitchen, Seabird, or Sandspur are all quality, The Basics in downtown Wilmington is also noteworthy. A cool space with plenty of character (and fun music memorabilia) that serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. But the real winner here? Weekend brunch, which is available on both Saturday and Sunday. My favorite item on the menu is the “Southern Benedict.” A split top, homemade buttermilk biscuit, layered with smoked Coca-Cola ham, two over-easy eggs, and sausage gravy. Be sure to order a “potato cake” to round out your mea (basically a ball of deep fried mashed potatoes). You can thank me later.

An "everything but the kitchen sink" kind of dish, complete with a biscuit, eggs, sausage gravy, and smoked ham. (WECT)

Lunch

Where do we even begin with it comes to lunch? Restaurants abound with specials to choose from. If you’re in the mood for some soul food, check out Nippy’s Soul Food Restaurant on Carolina Beach Road. All of your classics are here, ribs, fried fish, fried chicken, smothered pork chops, plus all the fixins, like the essential rice and gravy, collard greens, or mac and cheese. The only issue here is you may need a nap after you leave!

Nippy's offers a daily lunch buffet, that has soul food favorites like rice and gravy, fried chicken, smothered pork chops, and all the fixins. (WECT)

If you want something with an international flare, swing by Nori Asian Fusion and Sushi Bar at The Pointe along Independence Boulevard. I’ve been to this place too many times to count, the sushi is always spot on (and depending what you order, can be Instagram-worthy), there is a wide variety of Asian dishes (including some new additions) and a lengthy lunch menu. I opted for the Mongolian Angus Filet, think of it as an elevated Pepper Steak dish, and with a side of rice and an egg roll, it’s hard to beat.

Savory slices of filet, cooked with peppers and onions, creates a mouthwatering lunch special that comes with an egg roll and rice. (WECT)

Dinner

Depending on your mood, the options are nearly endless when it comes to making a dinner selection. My least favorite question, “What is your favorite place to eat?,” is almost impossible to answer. However, one restaurant that always shines, with a fun atmosphere, great service, delicious and beautiful food, has to be Savorez in downtown Wilmington. The Latin-inspired dishes here run the gamut from salsa flights, to daily fish specials, and a menu staple like “Jefe’s Arroz con Pollo.” It’s jerk braised chicken, on a bed of coconut rice, black beans, and a variety of flavors ranging from chimichurri ranch to pineapple salsa. The exquisite plating only adds to what is a simply fantastic dish.

Will you just look at it? Jerk braised chicken, over a bed of coconut rice, black beans, and a variety of sauces and salsas. As delicious as it is beautiful. (WECT)

That’s a sampling of some places I have ate at over the summer, and I look forward to trying some new restaurants for you this fall. There is a lot to look forward to as we wind down 2023, but I want to hear from you. Have a place you think I should check out? Send me an email below, and I will add it to my list.

IF YOU GO:

The Basics is located at 319 N Front St, Wilmington, NC 28401

Nippy’s Soul Food Restaurant is located at 2206 Carolina Beach Rd, Wilmington, NC 28401

Nori Asian Fusion & Sushi Bar is located at 1412 Barclay Pointe Blvd Unit 1006, Wilmington, NC 28412

Savorez is located at 402 Chestnut St #4026, Wilmington, NC 28401

Do you recommend a restaurant? Or know of a best-kept secret that you want the rest of the Cape Fear to know about? Shoot me an email at corey.preece@gray.tv and I would love to feature your selection. Cheers!

