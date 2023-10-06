Calabash intersection set to become all-way stop

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Transportation announced Friday that an intersection in Calabash is set to become an all way stop on Tuesday, Oct. 10, weather permitting.

“The N.C. Department of Transportation plans to make the traffic change on Oct. 10 at the intersection of Thomasboro and Persimmon roads. Currently, drivers on Thomasboro Road do not stop, so crews will install signage and pavement markings on both sides of the roadway,” a NCDOT announcement states.

The NCDOT asks drivers to slow down while crews are working and to be cautious of the new signs.

