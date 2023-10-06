Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Calabash intersection set to become all-way stop

All-way stop sign
All-way stop sign(Mark Cone)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Transportation announced Friday that an intersection in Calabash is set to become an all way stop on Tuesday, Oct. 10, weather permitting.

“The N.C. Department of Transportation plans to make the traffic change on Oct. 10 at the intersection of Thomasboro and Persimmon roads. Currently, drivers on Thomasboro Road do not stop, so crews will install signage and pavement markings on both sides of the roadway,” a NCDOT announcement states.

The NCDOT asks drivers to slow down while crews are working and to be cautious of the new signs.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Novant Health facility.
Novant Health reducing workforce by 160 positions system-wide
Catherine Louise Crouch
Woman charged with felony death by vehicle after crash on U.S. 421
Iron Kitchen Holdings: “The Crazy Italian” Savory Funnel Cake
A sneak peek at the latest food creations coming to the N.C. State Fair
Market Street reopens near New Centre Drive after telecommunications line falls onto roadway
According to the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division, the...
Two area stores fined for price scanning errors

Latest News

Market Street reopens near New Centre Drive after telecommunications line falls onto roadway
A minor wreck caused the lines to fall.
Market Street reopen near New Centre Drive after power lines fall onto roadway
Lane of W Salisbury Street to close Thursday in Wrightsville Beach
One lane is expected to be closed for a few hours as crews work to repair the poles.
Police: Roadway partially blocked following collision near 16th and Martin streets