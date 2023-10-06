Annual Run for the Ta Tas to take place at Mayfaire

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The annual Run for the Ta Tas fundraiser is set for Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Mayfaire Town Center.

The event will include a 1-mile and 5k run, and there will be a Wilmington Surgical Associates Post Race Party with food by Poe’s Tavern, beer provided by Bill’s Brewing and entertainment provided by MegaCorp with local rock band Therapy.

The run will benefit organizations fighting against breast cancer.

You can learn more and sign up here.

