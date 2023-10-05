Wilmington Fire Department announces documentary celebrating 125th anniversary

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department is inviting the public to a screening of a new documentary celebrating the first 125 years of the department set for Oct. 27.

“Introducing a WFD Documentary - 125 YEARS: Bridging Tradition and Progress! The 30-minute film celebrates the 125th anniversary of the Wilmington Fire Department becoming an all-career department in 1897. It explores the changes of technology and training over time and examines the impact tightly held traditions have on the ever-changing industry of the fire service,” a WFD announcement states.

The documentary will premiere at the Ruth and Bucky Stein Studio Theatre in Thalian Hall with showings at 6 and 7 p.m.

Tickets are free but required for entry. You can get tickets online here.

