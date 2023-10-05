Senior Connect
‘We wouldn’t want this to happen again’: Pastor reacts after historic Horry County cemetery desecrated

By Julia Richardson
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities and a local pastor are searching for answers after a historic Horry County cemetery was defaced late last month, causing thousands of dollars worth of damage.

The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened sometime between Sept. 28 and Sept. 30. That’s when police said a person or multiple people broke into the cemetery belonging to Sweetwater Branch Baptist Church off Highway 544.

The church and its cemetery have a rich history dating back to 1893, according to pastor Charles Mixon.

“Many people go back there to reminisce, to spend time with their loved ones, and just to see the history of the church,” he told WMBF News on Thursday.

Mixon said when he heard about the vandalism, he found the cemetery’s gate broken and most of the monuments turned over. According to police, 32 headstones were damaged along and several other statues.

“Initial estimates put the cost of the damage in the thousands,” the HCPD stated in a Facebook post. “We’d encourage others to consider too the pain this causes the families of those who lie in that cemetery.”

The department declined a WMBF News request for an interview about the case.

Mixon says in the 18 years he has been pastor at the church, nothing like this has happened, and dealing with the aftermath has been difficult.

“I have family (buried) there, my grandparents are there as well, so you have to kind of get past the anger or being upset and just go forward with it, and just try to have a mindset of peace about it all,” he said.

Mixon added that while he doesn’t want to get even with whoever is responsible, he wants them to know it will not be tolerated.

“There are several other churches in this area that have cemeteries, and we wouldn’t want this to happen again,” he said.

Mixon also said the church is taking measures to make sure this situation doesn’t repeat itself.

“We are going to start putting in some motion-sensor cameras in the back for monitoring,” he said. “We currently don’t have anything. We have the church covered, but you really don’t ever think you should have to cover a cemetery.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the HCPD at 843-915-8336.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

