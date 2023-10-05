Senior Connect
UNCW to host Pittsburgh professor for lecture on the struggle for immigrants’ rights

Eladio Bobadilla, assistant professor in the Department of History at the University of Pittsburgh
Eladio Bobadilla, assistant professor in the Department of History at the University of Pittsburgh(University of Kentucky Communications Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A professor from the University of Pittsburgh (Pitt) will give a lecture at the University of North Carolina Wilmington titled Building Walls, Building Bridges: The Roots of Modern Nativism and the Struggle for Immigrants’ Rights at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Eladio Bobadilla, assistant professor in the Department of History at Pitt, will give the lecture.

“We are delighted to host Dr. Bobadilla as our Sherman Emerging Scholar this October,” said W. Taylor Fain, UNCW history department chair. “His careful examination of the past illuminates and contextualizes issues that are of the utmost importance to our country today.”

The lecture is free, open to the public and part of the Sherman Emerging Scholar Lecture Series presented by the UNCW Department of History. After the lecture, the Sherman Emerging Scholar Roundtable will follow the next day at 3:30 p.m. in the James Hall auditorium. The roundtable will also be free and open to the public.

“Bobadilla’s research explores labor and working-class history and politics; the history of race and ethnicity; U.S. Latinx history and politics; immigration history; and nativism and xenophobia. He teaches courses on the history of Latinos in the U.S., U.S. immigration history, and the history of U.S. social movements,” a UNCW announcement states.

“Among other themes, Bobadilla’s lecture will examine nativism and its relationship with the immigrants’ rights movement. He will focus on the 1980s and 1990s, a period critical to modern immigration history, and explain how this time shaped current immigration policy.”

