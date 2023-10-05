Troopers: 1 killed, 3 hurt in Robeson County crash after suspended chase

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - State troopers said a driver died and three passengers were hurt in a Saturday crash that came shortly after a chase with law enforcement.

The crash happened at 3:08 a.m. on Ward Store Road near the Five Forks area.

A car with four people inside ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected and flipped in the roadway, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver was dead at the scene, Lewis said. Meanwhile, one passenger suffered life-threatening injuries, and the other two passengers suffered minor injuries.

Lewis said the crash happened shortly after the driver led the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office on a chase.

Sheriff Jamie Hamilton said the chase started after they responded to a shots fired call at a nightclub in Dillon. Deputies followed the driver to the state line before calling off the chase, Hamilton said.

The driver was going at a “high rate of speed” to get away from the deputies, according to Lewis.

Both the sheriff’s office and the highway patrol said at this time, they do not expect any charges for the three passengers.

The Robeson County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the driver.

The investigation is ongoing.

