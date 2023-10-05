Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Troopers: 1 killed, 3 hurt in Robeson County crash after suspended chase

The crash happened at 3:08 a.m. on Ward Store Road near the Five Forks area.
The crash happened at 3:08 a.m. on Ward Store Road near the Five Forks area.(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - State troopers said a driver died and three passengers were hurt in a Saturday crash that came shortly after a chase with law enforcement.

The crash happened at 3:08 a.m. on Ward Store Road near the Five Forks area.

A car with four people inside ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected and flipped in the roadway, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver was dead at the scene, Lewis said. Meanwhile, one passenger suffered life-threatening injuries, and the other two passengers suffered minor injuries.

Lewis said the crash happened shortly after the driver led the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office on a chase.

Sheriff Jamie Hamilton said the chase started after they responded to a shots fired call at a nightclub in Dillon. Deputies followed the driver to the state line before calling off the chase, Hamilton said.

The driver was going at a “high rate of speed” to get away from the deputies, according to Lewis.

Both the sheriff’s office and the highway patrol said at this time, they do not expect any charges for the three passengers.

The Robeson County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the driver.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Novant Health facility.
Novant Health reducing workforce by 160 positions system-wide
Catherine Louise Crouch
Woman charged with felony death by vehicle after crash on U.S. 421
Iron Kitchen Holdings: “The Crazy Italian” Savory Funnel Cake
A sneak peek at the latest food creations coming to the N.C. State Fair
Market Street reopens near New Centre Drive after telecommunications line falls onto roadway
According to the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division, the...
Two area stores fined for price scanning errors

Latest News

This adorable kitten is full of personality and likes to play.
Pet of the Week: Unnamed kitten from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter
This adorable kitten is full of personality and likes to play.
Pet of the Week: Unnamed kitten from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter
Port City United is working to eliminate barriers for people who want to further their...
Port City United working to help people meet career goals through Connected to Education, Employment, and Entrepreneurship program
The historic New Hanover County Courthouse, where county commissioners hold regular meetings.
New Hanover County Planning Board approves plans for U-Haul rental and storage warehouse
Community Cultivator
Feast Down East hosts Community Cultivator at Azalea Station