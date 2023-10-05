Senior Connect
Special Olympics New Hanover County in need of volunteers for fall games

Special Olympics New Hanover County Fall Games 2019
Special Olympics New Hanover County Fall Games 2019
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Special Olympics New Hanover County announced Thursday that volunteers are needed for its fall games set for Oct. 26-27.

Preschool and children aged two to seven years old will play on Thursday, Oct. 26, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can volunteer for this date here.

School-age children and adults will play on Friday, Oct. 27, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can volunteer for this date here.

Both days will be at Legion Stadium, located at 2149 Carolina Beach Rd.

“SONHC Fall Games allows athletes to participate in various events that are adapted to keep the event safe and fun for all, including bocce, soccer, football throw, dancing stations and much more. Volunteers are needed to assist with set up and breakdown, helping at stations, and other tasks,” a Special Olympics announcement states.

You can learn more on the Special Olympics website and send any questions to Brook DeAmaral at 910-341-7253 or brooke.deamaral@wilmingtonnc.gov.

