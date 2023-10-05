Senior Connect
Southport/Fort Fisher ferry operations suspended Thursday following mechanical issues

The Southport/Fort Fisher Ferry
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced on Thursday, Oct. 5, that Southport/Fort Fisher ferry operations have been suspended due to mechanical issues.

“There will be no 8:30am or 11:30am out of Southport and no 9:15am or 12:15pm out of Ft. Fisher today due to scheduled vessel maintenance,” the alert states. “If you have any questions or for more information, please call 910-477-5200.”

