Southport/Fort Fisher ferry operations suspended Thursday following mechanical issues

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced on Thursday, Oct. 5, that Southport/Fort Fisher ferry operations have been suspended due to mechanical issues.

“There will be no 8:30am or 11:30am out of Southport and no 9:15am or 12:15pm out of Ft. Fisher today due to scheduled vessel maintenance,” the alert states. “If you have any questions or for more information, please call 910-477-5200.”

