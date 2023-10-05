A sneak peek at the latest food creations coming to the N.C. State Fair

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Every year, vendors from across North Carolina show off their latest unique dishes at the North Carolina State Fair.

And this year’s fair will be no different with more than 50 new food options coming to the event, being held Oct. 12-22 at North Carolina State Fairgrounds in Raleigh.

Whether you’re craving something savory or sweet, you’re bound to find several delicious options.

Among this year’s new offerings are:

“The Crazy Italian” Savory Funnel Cakes from Iron Kitchen Holdings: A homemade batter seasoned with Italian seasoning, deep fried, topped with homemade marinara sauce, melted Italian blend of cheeses, topped with either a homemade meatball or pepperoni

Dill Pickle Donuts from Fluffy’s Hand-Cut Donuts: A hand-cut yeast raised donut “frosted” with a whipped dill pickle cream cheese, topped with thick crinkle cut dill pickle chips and sprinkled with dill.

Politician Fries from Chesters Gators & Taters: French fries covered in cheese and full of fried bologna

Ostrich Smashburgers from Chick-N-Que: Double-pattied 100% NC-raised ostrich burgers, cheese, grilled onions, special sauce on brioche bun

Here’s a look at more than 50 new food options available at this year’s fair:

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.