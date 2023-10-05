Pender County Schools joins North Carolina Practitioner Network to address educational challenges

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Schools has now joined the North Carolina Practitioner Network, an effort to collaborate with others and address the challenges public schools face.

The University of North Carolina School of Education and the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction are leading the project and are joined by 15 public school districts from across the state.

”We are honored to be part of the North Carolina Practitioner Network. This collaborative effort aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering the best education possible to our students,” said Pender County Schools Superintendent Dr. Brad Breedlove. “By working together with experts from various fields, we can address the pressing challenges facing our schools and ensure a brighter future for our students.”

The network will work to address issues during a rise in teacher vacancies and students performing below the grade level through interactive workshops to guide leaders in education.

“This network is different because it will connect district and school folks with researchers in a way that makes them equal and committed partners with the same goal of improving education across North Carolina,” Dr. Lauren Sartain, an assistant professor at the UNC School of Education and co-leader of the network, said.

‘Thought partners’ will be paired to each participating district with faculty members from various universities serving these roles to support and contribute to the development of educational improvements.

“By training district leaders in research methodology and connecting them with university partners, we want to foster data-driven solutions that positively impact policy and classroom practice,” Dr. Jeni Corn, Director of research and evaluation at NCDPI, emphasized the network’s focus on data-driven solutions, said.

