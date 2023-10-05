Senior Connect
New Military Cutoff Rd. extension causing traffic delays, safety concerns one week after opening

It was a road project that was supposed to alleviate traffic issues -- but some neighbors say they have even more issues than before.
By Ava Brendgord
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Just one week after opening, a four-mile stretch of road between Market Street and I-140 in Wilmington, also known as the new Military Cutoff Rd. extension.

That’s not what people had in mind for a project that’s been in the works for close to 25 years. The extension promised better traffic conditions and quicker connections.

Now, neighbors in the area say the opening has led to more traffic, car accidents, and drivers running through new stop signs.

For Chelsea Williams, a neighbor living near the extension, the walk to her mailbox has increased by two miles. She has to drive around the extension or walk through six lanes of traffic, just to access her mailbox.

“It’s a safety concern,” she said. “All sorts of U-turns, right-hand turns, some left-hand turns, and it’s very confusing right now. We also don’t have street signs on those highways yet.”

An official from NCDOT told WECT he doesn’t expect the project to be fully complete until the end of the year.

