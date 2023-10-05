Senior Connect
New Hanover Sheriffs Office Host Night Out

New Hanover County Sheriffs Office works to build community relationships
New Hanover County Sheriffs Office works to build community relationships(WECT)
By Reyna Crooms
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office held an event to help build relationships with the community.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office hosted their annual night out event tonight at Long Leaf Park. The event gave people the chance to meet with law enforcement officials who serve in the community.

“So in events like this when we’re building relationships sort of in a different way and a different light, it may make people more comfortable to call us for help in times of need,” said Captain Christopher Smith with NHSCO.

Police also participated in different activities and games made for people of all ages to help build community relationships. Kids had the chance to hop on police motorcycles, dunk officers in water tanks, and meet different service animals.

“This gives us the opportunity to come together with other local law enforcement agencies and other community stakeholders and a fun atmosphere with local families to just have a good time to show ourselves in a little bit different light than what you may see in calling 911. Or have us come out for a call for service,” Smith said.

