New Hanover County Planning Board to hold hearing on U-Haul rental and storage warehouse

By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Planning Board is set to hold a public hearing on a proposal for a U-Haul facility on Carolina Beach Road near Sellers Cove at their meeting on Thursday afternoon.

In September, several neighbors came out to oppose the project during a community meeting.

They said the new U-Haul could lead to more traffic and create an eyesore because trees would be cut down to make room for the building.

The developer did not want to talk with WECT on camera about the project.

This would be the latest in a slate of new projects along Carolina Beach Road. County Commissioners approved plans for 200 new homes near College Road earlier this week.

The public hearing for the U-Haul is Thursday night, Oct. 5, at 6 p.m. at the historic New Hanover County Courthouse.

