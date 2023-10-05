Market Street reopen near New Centre Drive after power lines fall onto roadway

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced just before 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5, that all lanes of Market Street were blocked near New Centre Drive.

“Power lines fell across the road, Duke energy is on the way. ALL LANES of travel on Market St. are blocked. Please seek an alternate route,” the WPD first reported.

Crews were able to quickly remove the lines, opening the lanes to traffic.

“Quick work! The road is now open in all directions. The line down was not an electric line but a telecommunications line, the crew from Duke moved the line to help get traffic moving,” a WPD update states.

According to a WPD representative, a minor wreck caused the lines to fall.

