Man accused of faking death in Louisiana brought back to Brunswick Co. to face sex crime charges

Melvin Emde
Melvin Emde(Contributed)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man who allegedly faked his death out of the state on the day he was due to appear in a Brunswick County courtroom is back in North Carolina to face charges of sex crimes against a child.

Melvin Emde was booked in the Brunswick County Detention Center on Thursday on a charge of failure to appear. His bond has been set at $1 million.

Emde previously was charged in Brunswick County with several sex crimes against children under the age of 10, including statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult, indecent liberties with a child and statutory rape of a child by adult.

Emde spent just over nine months behind bars after being taken into custody in July 2022. He was released from jail this past April on a $50,000 bond.

Emde had a court date set for Aug. 7 in Brunswick County but was reported missing by his son after allegedly going overboard and drowning while kayaking in the Mississippi River in Louisiana on the same day.

On Sept. 17, the Georgia State Highway Patrol attempted to stop a motorcycle for not having a license plate. The motorcycle fled and crashed. The driver tried to flee on foot but was taken into custody.

The driver used a false name at first, but fingerprints later identified him as Emde.

