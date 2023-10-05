Local film “The Devil’s Stomping Ground” to screen at Jengo’s Playhouse

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Local independent horror film The Devil’s Stomping Ground is set to screen at Jengo’s Playhouse on Friday, Oct. 6.

The fictional film is made of the “found” footage edited together of 15 college film students shooting their final project.

The event will also include a screening of the short film After Hours.

Tickets are available on the Jengo’s Playhouse website.

