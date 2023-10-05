Senior Connect
Local film “The Devil’s Stomping Ground” to screen at Jengo’s Playhouse

"The Devil's Stomping Ground", a film by local producers Jon and Marty Landau.
"The Devil's Stomping Ground", a film by local producers Jon and Marty Landau.(Brand Spanking New Productions)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Local independent horror film The Devil’s Stomping Ground is set to screen at Jengo’s Playhouse on Friday, Oct. 6.

The fictional film is made of the “found” footage edited together of 15 college film students shooting their final project.

Feb. 2023: Local independent film, “The Devil’s Stomping Ground”, starts run in theaters

The event will also include a screening of the short film After Hours.

Tickets are available on the Jengo’s Playhouse website.

