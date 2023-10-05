Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

First Alert Forecast: temperatures to take a tumble

By Gabe Ross
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A sharp cold front will direct your First Alert Forecast in the days to come. Ahead of this front, expect a period of modest 20 to 30% shower / thundershower chances Thursday through Saturday. By Sunday, the front will have passed, odds for rain will have crashed to zero, and temperatures will have tanked in perhaps even more impressive ways. Contrast your First Alert Forecast highs for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday - near or north of 80 - to lows for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday nights - near or below 50. If you haven’t yet reached for your jacket on some of the recent cool mornings, you likely will be then!

In the tropics, Philippe continues to make its long-awaited northward break. Steering flow ought to guide Philippe to Bermuda by Friday and eastern New England or Canada by Sunday. No other storms appear to be in their formative stages and the Carolinas face no definable threats.

Stay prepared for the last two months of Hurricane Season: wect.com/hurricane.

View your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime, extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catherine Louise Crouch
Woman charged with felony death by vehicle after crash on U.S. 421
A Novant Health facility.
Novant Health reducing workforce by 160 positions system-wide
Kenneth Michael Broxton
Rocky Point man charged with voluntary manslaughter after fatal shooting
According to the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division, the...
Two area stores fined for price scanning errors
AMC Classic Wilmington 16 movie theatre in Wilmington, NC, on the afternoon of Oct. 3, 2023
Only AMC theatre in Wilmington to close Oct. 15

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast for Wed. evening Oct. 4, 2023
First Alert Forecast: temperatures to span the 80s and 40s
Your First Alert Forecast for Wed. evening Oct. 4, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast for Wed. evening Oct. 4, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. afternoon, Oct. 4, 2023...
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. afternoon, Oct. 4, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. morning, Oct. 4, 2023...
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. morning, Oct. 4, 2023