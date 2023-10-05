Senior Connect
Columbus Co. to host ‘Shred-A-Thon’ event Thursday

(Storyblocks)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County has announced that its Department of Aging will host a fraud prevention event on Thursday, Oct. 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to the announcement, the “Shred-A-Thon” will be held at the Whiteville Senior Center, located at 827 Washington St. in Whiteville.

“Help protect yourself from identity theft by shredding pre-approved credit card offers, old bills, out-of-date account statements and other personal documents that include confidential information,” the announcement states. “Shred-a-thons are a perfect way to destroy old tax records, checks, employment records, credit applications or other documents that contain confidential information.”

Vendors scheduled to attend the event include:

  • Columbus County Sheriff’s Office
  • Power the Vote NC
  • Columbus County Health Department
  • Gentiva Hospice
  • Columbus Regional Hospital
  • SHIIP

Additionally, a medicine drop-off will be held at the event at the Columbus Regional Hospital booth.

