Columbus Co. to host ‘Shred-A-Thon’ event Thursday
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County has announced that its Department of Aging will host a fraud prevention event on Thursday, Oct. 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
According to the announcement, the “Shred-A-Thon” will be held at the Whiteville Senior Center, located at 827 Washington St. in Whiteville.
“Help protect yourself from identity theft by shredding pre-approved credit card offers, old bills, out-of-date account statements and other personal documents that include confidential information,” the announcement states. “Shred-a-thons are a perfect way to destroy old tax records, checks, employment records, credit applications or other documents that contain confidential information.”
Vendors scheduled to attend the event include:
- Columbus County Sheriff’s Office
- Power the Vote NC
- Columbus County Health Department
- Gentiva Hospice
- Columbus Regional Hospital
- SHIIP
Additionally, a medicine drop-off will be held at the event at the Columbus Regional Hospital booth.
