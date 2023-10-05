Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Clearing Cody: Son exonerated 30 years after being accused of killing his father

Accused of shooting and killing his father at age 11, an unearthed family secret clears a man's name decades later. Reporter: Brooke Buford, Video: Ben Gauthier
By InvestigateTV Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV/KALB) — Three decades after 11-year-old Cody VanAsselberg was accused of shooting and killing his father, August ‘Gus’ VanAsselberg, 36, of Elmer, Louisiana, he has been publicly cleared by the agency that first investigated the case.

Cold case detectives in Rapides Parish reopened the case in 2022.

The renewed investigation revealed a dark family secret — and the true identity of the killer.

Read more here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation into a “double murder” is underway in Bladen County, according to a release...
Sheriff’s office: Two people dead following early morning shooting near Dublin
The Columbus County jail
Lawsuit filed claiming Columbus County jail staff failed to prevent inmate from being assaulted
New laws that went into effect Dec. 1 will change North Ccarolina's concealed carry laws and...
Two new North Carolina laws change fentanyl fines, concealed carry rules
Fire and EMS crews in the Bolivia area responded to a crash involving an ATV on Sunday, Dec. 3.
One person airlifted following ATV crash in Bolivia area
Crews respond to log truck crash in Brunswick Co.