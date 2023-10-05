City Council boosts investment in street rehabilitation projects

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - More and more streets are being repaved and restored around the city because of a heightened investment in street repair work.

Wilmington City Council is significantly boosting its investment in street rehabilitation by upping its funding by $2 million for street infrastructure, compared to last year. That makes for a total of $8 million.

Dave Mayes, a Wilmington City Public Works Director, said, “We’re trying to go through a process to allow people to have that same expectation no matter where they are within the city, and that’s going to take some time. We’re playing a little bit of catch-up, but City Council has recognized that with the level of funding that they’re providing, this contract is the best resource that we have to get the work done.”

Projects like these, only take a few hours or up to a day to complete, meaning the quality of street conditions can change very drastically, very quickly.

There will still be road closures and delays, but according to the city, not many projects will be prolonged.

In the past two years, 22% of all city-owned streets were rehabilitated using one of four techniques.

To decide which technique is necessary for each street, the city conducts a study to determine the quality of the street, known as a pavement conditions index.

Through the PCI, each street is given a number 0-100.

100 means it’s in good condition, and zero means it is in failing condition.

Streets in better condition don’t necessarily need a complete renovation, but those that do, require the more expensive, milling and resurfacing technique.

“We spent about 3.2 million dollars on preservation techniques. We spent about $9 million on milling and resurfacing so you can see the cost differential how much more it costs us to do the milling and resurfacing versus the preservation techniques,” said Mayes

The techniques and their qualifications are as follows:

Pavement Rejuvenation - a surface treatment for more recently resurfaced roads (less than five years old). When the rejuvenate is applied, it improves the asphalt’s flexibility and slows the aging rate.

Pavement Preservation - a low-cost option used to extend the life of asphalt pavements that are still in good condition (PCI of 70 or greater). Construction times are quick so traffic can resume in one to four hours.

Microsurfacing/Overlay - a thin overlay on top of existing pavement that is designed to prolong the life of asphalt pavements in good condition (PCI of 70 or greater). Due to quick construction times, traffic can resume within an hour.

Milling and Resurfacing - used on roads that have significant cracking and are in a failing condition (PCI of 60 or lower for local streets; PCI of 70 or lower for collector streets)

Mayes says this increase in funding, however, will help the city go in to make the necessary improvements to each respective street, while also working on streets already in good condition before they worsen.

Between now and the onset of 2022, about 38 lane miles have been milled and resurfaced, a 33% increase in the past two years.

