Brunswick County school district working on solutions for overcrowding

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - It’s no secret that Brunswick County is growing quickly, and with more people moving to the area, some parents are concerned that the school district will not be able to keep up.

Christie Marek has two children in the district right now. She says her kids rarely have 1-on-1 time with the teachers.

“There’s a lot of parents that don’t have a choice, you know, because of the economy and because of their income. They can’t just take their kids out and put them in private school. They can’t take them and charter them into a different school because they can’t afford the gas,” Marek said.

The school district is aware overcrowding that is becoming a problem, and they’re actively working to address it.

When we spoke with the superintendent of the school district last month, he said expanding is top of mind. That’s why they added eight new classrooms at Town Creek Elementary.

“It’s a constant work in progress to stay ahead of the growth here in Brunswick County,” said Superintendent Dale Cole.

In August, the district broke ground on a two-story addition to North Brunswick High School, with sixteen additional classrooms.

“The things we’re doing in Brunswick County are drawing growth, a tremendous amount of growth. And as a result, we have to add to our schools so we can take care of people’s families,” Cole said.

Marek hopes the school district will put pressure on the county to stop the new developments, which she believes would stop the need for the schools to expand altogether.

“When you think about all the construction from these developers and all the traffic that’s going to be on our roads, and that’s going to put our kids on the bus an extra hour in the mornings and an extra hour in the afternoons,” Marek said.

“District administrators are working closely with demographers to identify areas of Brunswick County that are expected to see an increasing number of residents in the future. In addition, the Brunswick County Board of Education and Superintendent Dale Cole are also working with consultants to identify a parcel of land to build a future elementary or K-8 school to alleviate overcrowding,” the district said in a statement. “The rapid growth of Brunswick County can present challenges. However, Brunswick County Schools views these challenges as opportunities to provide our students with great facilities and the educational resources needed for a successful future.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.