About 3,200 athletes expected to take part in IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon in Wilmington area

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Approximately 3,200 athletes are expected to take part in the 2023 IRONMAN 70.3 North Carolina triathlon on Oct. 21 in the Wilmington area, per an announcement from Wilmington and Beaches Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Over 7,000 visitors are also expected, including participants’ families, spectators, vendors, volunteers and organizers. The event is sold out, according to the Oct. 5 announcement.

“We are excited to announce that the IRONMAN 70.3 North Carolina event has sold out,” said Scott Langen, Regional Director for The IRONMAN Group. “North Carolina has continued to be a sought-after destination on the IRONMAN 70.3 circuit and the demand from our athletes to come race in this beautiful region showcases how special this unique area is.”

The race will start at Wrightsville Beach and end at the Wilmington riverfront.

You can learn more on the IRONMAN website.

