$9,300 grant to support Rocky Point Elementary Music Program

ROCKY POINT, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Schools announced Thursday that the Rocky Point Elementary Music Program is set to receive a $9,300 grant from the Landfall Foundation.

The funding will benefit the program’s project “World Music Drumming” aimed at enhancing music education for all students at the school. This will include the purchase of 15 tubano drums and seven bass bars to help students learn about the vibrant music of various cultures.

PCS hopes that the program will broaden students’ musical horizons and foster teamwork, creativity and cultural appreciation.

“I am absolutely thrilled to share the fantastic news that the Rocky Point Elementary Music Program has been selected as the recipient of a $9,300 grant from the Landfall Foundation,” said RPE Music Teacher Laura Black. “This grant will allow our students to explore the rich tapestry of music from around the world. It’s a tremendous opportunity for our young musicians to broaden their horizons and discover the beauty of global music traditions.”

The grant recipients will be honored during a Landfall Foundation award ceremony on Nov. 2.

