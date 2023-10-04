Woman charged with felony death by vehicle after crash on U.S. 421

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A New Hanover County woman was arrested and charged with felony death by vehicle on Monday, Oct. 2, in connection to a crash last week on U.S. 421 near Monkey Junction.

Per an N.C. State Highway Patrol trooper, vehicle damage and eyewitness reporters indicate that 53-year-old Catherine Louise Crouch was turning left from U.S. 421 toward the Dollar General and Lowes Foods when she collided with another vehicle at around 6:41 p.m. on Sept. 29. She was initially cited for DWI, a seatbelt violation, expired registration, an inspection violation and failure to yield.

She, the other driver and the other driver’s passenger were transported to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

After the passenger died in the hospital, warrants for Crouch’s arrest were served on Oct. 2, upgrading the charge from the initial violations to felony death by vehicle.

Per the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office website, as of Oct. 4, she is being held at the county jail without bond.

