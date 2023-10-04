Wilmington police looking for missing man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Wednesday that it is looking for Anthony J Richards.

Per the WPD, Richards is 60 years old and 5 feet and 9 inches tall with brown eyes and hair. He was last contacted by his family via text on June 24. The WPD says he needs his medication.

“If you see him please dial 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 910-343-3609,” a WPD announcement states.

