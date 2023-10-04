Senior Connect
Wilmington police looking for missing man

Anthony J Richards(Wilmington NC Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Wednesday that it is looking for Anthony J Richards.

Per the WPD, Richards is 60 years old and 5 feet and 9 inches tall with brown eyes and hair. He was last contacted by his family via text on June 24. The WPD says he needs his medication.

“If you see him please dial 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 910-343-3609,” a WPD announcement states.

