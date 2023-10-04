Senior Connect
Wilmington Police Department warning public of telephone scam

Scam Calls
Scam Calls(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is warning the community of a telephone scam involving someone falsely identifying themselves as a WPD officer.

One person reported that they were contacted by someone and the phone number that showed up on the caller ID was a WPD officer.

“The scammer knew that the citizen they contacted was at work at a local retail store when the call was placed. They demanded the citizen load money from the business onto a cash app or gift card. It is believed that the scammer may have hacked into the business computers and obtained information they needed to complete this scam,” a spokesperson with WPD wrote in a press release.

WPD is reminding the public that no one from the department will ever demand or request money in order to complete an investigation or for any police business. If someone calls and demands or requests money or asks financial questions or other questions regarding your identity, WPD advises to hang up the phone.

