Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Wilmington City Council approves funds for Starway Village, road projects

Wilmington City Hall, also known as Thalian Hall
Wilmington City Hall, also known as Thalian Hall(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington City Council discussed funds for the Starway Village project, a rezoning for affordable housing on Oleander Drive and multi-use paths at their meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Members unanimously approved another $750,000 for the Starway Village project resulting in a total of $74.8 million in affordable housing development from the city.

Council signed off on the 270-unit development back in July, but the developer says record high-interest rates have left the project about $4 million short of what it is needed to begin construction.

City leaders previously promised that the project would not be funded by taxpayer dollars.

The development was first presented to the City Council in November of 2021, and was previously approved by the Council to receive $3.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, as well as $9 million in CDBG-DR funds passed through from the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency.

New Hanover County Commissioners also approved $1.89 million in ARP funding for the project.

Related: Wilmington receives $9 million award from state for affordable housing, Starway Village to move forward

A proposal for housing along Oleander Drive to rezone nearly six acres near Fire Station 10 was also discussed at the meeting.

One proposal the planning commission recommended was a rezoning to allow for 178 housing units and 20,700 square feet of office/commercial space on about six acres at 6120 Oleander Drive, near its intersection with Greenville Loop Road.

The applicant for the proposal requested a continuance to the first meeting in January 2024 at the meeting.

The city’s planning commission board reviewed the proposal earlier this month.

Wilmington Planning Commission reviews plans for proposed mixed-use development

Council also approved state funding for $365,100 to cover the construction costs of a multi-use path along the north side of Hooker Road from Mallard Drive/Rose Avenue to Wrightsville Avenue.

On September 27, 2022, the City and NCDOT entered into a supplemental agreement to change the scope of the project from a 10′-wide path to an 8′-wide path.

An ordinance to provide intersection improvements at the Wrightsville Avenue and Greenville Avenue intersection as well as bicycle lanes and sidewalks along both sides of Greenville Avenue from Wrightsville Avenue to Hinton Avenue was also approved.

The completion date of both projects was also extended to December 31, 2024, per a supplemental agreement the NCDOT and the city entered into to increase the project funding

You can view the full agenda here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AMC Classic Wilmington 16 movie theatre in Wilmington, NC, on the afternoon of Oct. 3, 2023
Only AMC theatre in Wilmington to close Oct. 15
Matthew Hall Mercer
Sheriff’s office: Columbus County man charged with murder after confessing to killing son
Wilmington NC Police Department crews at the scene of a shooting at 34 North Apartments on...
Police say woman got temporary restraining order against man shot and killed in Wilmington
Carolina Beach PD investigating death at Seaside Chapel
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper
Cooper signs seven bills, lets three become law and vetoes two others

Latest News

Scam Calls
Wilmington Police Department warning public of telephone scam
Federal student loan payments started back up again on October 1st.
Student loan repayment scams: what to know and how to spot them
The future site of Project Grace at the intersection of 3rd Street and Grace Street in...
After contentious meeting, New Hanover County’s Project Grace passes Local Government Commission
Excavator fire on Malmo Loop Rd
First responders extinguish excavator fire on Malmo Loop Rd.
They may offer you some form of relief or pressure you to act fast or trick you into thinking...
Tips to avoid student loan repayment scams as payments begin this week