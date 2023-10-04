Wilmington City Council approves funds for Starway Village, road projects

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington City Council discussed funds for the Starway Village project, a rezoning for affordable housing on Oleander Drive and multi-use paths at their meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Members unanimously approved another $750,000 for the Starway Village project resulting in a total of $74.8 million in affordable housing development from the city.

Council signed off on the 270-unit development back in July, but the developer says record high-interest rates have left the project about $4 million short of what it is needed to begin construction.

City leaders previously promised that the project would not be funded by taxpayer dollars.

The development was first presented to the City Council in November of 2021, and was previously approved by the Council to receive $3.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, as well as $9 million in CDBG-DR funds passed through from the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency.

New Hanover County Commissioners also approved $1.89 million in ARP funding for the project.

A proposal for housing along Oleander Drive to rezone nearly six acres near Fire Station 10 was also discussed at the meeting.

One proposal the planning commission recommended was a rezoning to allow for 178 housing units and 20,700 square feet of office/commercial space on about six acres at 6120 Oleander Drive, near its intersection with Greenville Loop Road.

The applicant for the proposal requested a continuance to the first meeting in January 2024 at the meeting.

The city’s planning commission board reviewed the proposal earlier this month.

Council also approved state funding for $365,100 to cover the construction costs of a multi-use path along the north side of Hooker Road from Mallard Drive/Rose Avenue to Wrightsville Avenue.

On September 27, 2022, the City and NCDOT entered into a supplemental agreement to change the scope of the project from a 10′-wide path to an 8′-wide path.

An ordinance to provide intersection improvements at the Wrightsville Avenue and Greenville Avenue intersection as well as bicycle lanes and sidewalks along both sides of Greenville Avenue from Wrightsville Avenue to Hinton Avenue was also approved.

The completion date of both projects was also extended to December 31, 2024, per a supplemental agreement the NCDOT and the city entered into to increase the project funding

You can view the full agenda here.

