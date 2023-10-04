Senior Connect
Veg-Out Festival set for Oct. 14 at Riverfront Park

An advertisement for the 2023 Veg-Out Festival in Wilmington
An advertisement for the 2023 Veg-Out Festival in Wilmington(Cool Wilmington)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The community is invited to the annual Veg-Out Festival set for Saturday, Oct. 14, at Riverfront Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is free to the festival, which aims to promote healthier eating and a greener planet, per an announcement from the organizer: Cool Wilmington.

“Veg-Out will feature an awesome lineup of food trucks ready to serve you the tastiest vegan & vegetarian cuisine in the area,” a Cool Wilmington announcement states.

Guests can expect to see yoga and fitness information, vegan and vegetarian food, holistic nutrition products, health and wellness speakers, green vendors, vegan bath and body products, reusable home goods, alternative and traditional health care, recycling, vegetarian and vegan lifestyle vendors, and green beauty and wellness.

“We can’t wait to see you at the Veg-Out Festival for a fun-filled day of healthy living and delicious food. You won’t want to miss this ultimate greener lifestyle experience,” the announcement continues.

