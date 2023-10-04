Senior Connect
U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament to be held at Ducthman’s Creek Park

(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) -The 45th Annual U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament will be hosted at Dutchman Creek Park on Thursday, Oct. 5.

The event is hosted by the Southport Oak Island Area Chamber of Commerce.

“The U.S. Open is one of the largest king mackerel tournaments on the East Coast of the United States and part of the SKA (Southern Kingfish Association) Tournament Trail. It has an all-cash guaranteed prize structure, including a $25,000 prize for the largest king mackerel. In 2022, after a postponement due to weather, the tournament attracted 358 boats and paid out over $348,000,” the Southport-Oak Island Area Chamber of Commerce wrote in a press release.

The schedule for the tournament is the following:

  • Thursday, Oct. 5: The Back Porch Rockers will perform from 4 to 7 p.m., Captain’s Meeting at 7 p.m., Registration & Packet Pickup 10 a.m.- 9 p.m., Food from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Friday, Oct. 6: Optimal weigh-in viewing time is 2-5 p.m. and food is from noon. to 5 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 7: Optimal weigh-in viewing time is 2-4 p.m, food is from noon to 7:30 p.m., Trilogy will perform from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., and the Awards Ceremony at 7:30 p.m.

The event can also be viewed from a livestream here.

