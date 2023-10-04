Two area stores fined for price scanning errors

Senior Connect
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two stores in the Cape Fear region recently were fined due to excessive price scanner errors.

According to the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division, the Walmart located in Whiteville and the Dollar General in Carolina Beach were forced to pay penalties.

Officials say that an initial inspection at the Walmart located at 200 Columbus Corners in July found a 7 percent error rate on seven overcharges in a 100-item order.

“A follow-up inspection in August found an error rate of 2.67% based on eight overcharges in a 300-item lot,” a N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services news release states. “The store will be reinspected.”

The store paid $1,530 in penalties.

An initial inspection in March of the Dollar General located at 1136 Lake Park Blvd. N. found a 10 percent error rate based on five overcharges in a 50-item lot.

“A follow-up inspection in April found an error rate of 2.67% based on eight overcharges in a 300-item lot,” the news release states. “A follow-up inspection in June found an error rate of 3% based on nine overcharges in a 300-item lot. A follow-up inspection in August found an error rate of 2.67% based on eight overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store will be reinspected.”

The store paid $3,480 in penalties.

