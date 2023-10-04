Tickets on sale for Chef’s Feast at the Arboretum

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The annual Chef’s Feast at the Arboretum will be held on Oct. 24 to raise money for the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina.

The fundraiser this year will celebrate Wilmington-based chefs who have received James Beard accolades, with Keith Rhodes of Catch and Dean Neff of Seabird presenting a four-course dinner experience at the event. Guests will also experience regional spirits, live music and a live auction.

The Food Bank estimates roughly 480,000 meals will be provided thanks to the fundraiser. The feast will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the New Hanover County Arboretum.

“We’re thrilled to gather with the community and host this incredible dinner where not one, but two, James Beard Finalists will present a meal that is sure to stun,” said Wilmington Branch Director Beth Gaglione. “This is our largest annual fundraiser for the Food Bank in Wilmington and we hope to provide thousands of meals for our friends and neighbors living in food insecure households.”

Tickets are $200 for individuals and $375 per couple and can be purchased at the Food Bank website.

