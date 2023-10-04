Senior Connect
Teen surrenders to police in connection to Lumberton shooting investigation

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Lumberton police confirmed a 17-year-old shooting suspect turned himself over to the Lumberton Police Department on Wednesday.

Lumberton Police Captain Terry Parker said officers were called to the 500 block of Crandlemire Road around 2:41 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a person shot.

When they arrived, they found a 28-year-old woman suffering life-threatening gunshot wounds. She was initially treated on the scene by EMS before being airlifted to the hospital for additional treatment.

There are no further details on the victim’s condition at this time.

Lumberton police quickly identified the suspect as a 17-year-old boy who had fled the scene before officers arrived. Capt. Parker confirmed he did turn himself over to the police on Wednesday.

There have been no details released about potential charges the teen may face in this investigation at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lumberton Police Department Detective David Bullock at (910) 671-3845.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

