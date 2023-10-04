Tech Talk: Importance of nationwide alert tests

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A test of the nation’s emergency alert systems is scheduled to begin at 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Jessica Holt, with U.S. Cellular, and Anna McRay, certified emergency manager and New Hanover County Emergency Management assistant director, spoke with WECT about the importance and applications of the test.

“The IPAWS System, the Integrated Public Alert Warning System is one of the many ways that we have to be able to reach out to the public in times of crisis,” McRay said. “You know, we have the ability to send out emergency alerts in partnership with the National Weather Service, with federal and state partners.”

People should pay attention to the alerts they receive in case of an actual emergency, and the county strives to ensure its residents are also prepared ahead of time.

“... one of the three pillars of what we talked about with ReadyNHC is we want people to have a kit, have a plan and then have a way to stay involved and to be able to communicate with each other,” McRay adds.

When the test begins on Wednesday afternoon, it may catch some people off guard, but no action will be required.

“As long as the phone is on, there’s nothing that you have to opt into, you will automatically get these alerts,” said Holt. “And just remember today at 2:20, we will get the alert. But it is just a test, not the real thing.”

The full interview can be viewed at the top of this story.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.