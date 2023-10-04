Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Tech Talk: Importance of nationwide alert tests

When the test begins on Wednesday afternoon, it may catch some people off guard, but no action will be required.
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A test of the nation’s emergency alert systems is scheduled to begin at 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Emergency alert systems being tested on cellphones, TVs and radios across nation Wednesday
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission will conduct...

Jessica Holt, with U.S. Cellular, and Anna McRay, certified emergency manager and New Hanover County Emergency Management assistant director, spoke with WECT about the importance and applications of the test.

“The IPAWS System, the Integrated Public Alert Warning System is one of the many ways that we have to be able to reach out to the public in times of crisis,” McRay said. “You know, we have the ability to send out emergency alerts in partnership with the National Weather Service, with federal and state partners.”

People should pay attention to the alerts they receive in case of an actual emergency, and the county strives to ensure its residents are also prepared ahead of time.

“... one of the three pillars of what we talked about with ReadyNHC is we want people to have a kit, have a plan and then have a way to stay involved and to be able to communicate with each other,” McRay adds.

When the test begins on Wednesday afternoon, it may catch some people off guard, but no action will be required.

“As long as the phone is on, there’s nothing that you have to opt into, you will automatically get these alerts,” said Holt. “And just remember today at 2:20, we will get the alert. But it is just a test, not the real thing.”

The full interview can be viewed at the top of this story.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AMC Classic Wilmington 16 movie theatre in Wilmington, NC, on the afternoon of Oct. 3, 2023
Only AMC theatre in Wilmington to close Oct. 15
Carolina Beach PD investigating death at Seaside Chapel
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper
Cooper signs seven bills, lets three become law and vetoes two others
Wilmington NC Police Department crews at the scene of a shooting at 34 North Apartments on...
Police say woman got temporary restraining order against man shot and killed in Wilmington
Suspect in Holden Beach Rd. larceny
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office identifies woman suspected of larceny

Latest News

When the test begins on Wednesday afternoon, it may catch some people off guard, but no action...
Tech Talk: Importance of nationwide alert tests
"It’s unclear how long the closure will last."
Lions Bridge at Greenfield Lake indefinitely closed following inspection
One person reported that they were contacted by someone and the phone number that showed up on...
Wilmington Police Department warning public of telephone scam
U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina is — for now, at least — the most powerful person...
North Carolina’s McHenry takes over as interim U.S. House speaker following McCarthy’s ouster