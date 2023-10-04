Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Suspected Charlotte serial arsonist arrested after allegedly burning same home twice

Investigators said one of the fires happened last month on Anderson Street in east Charlotte.
Investigators said one of the fires happened last month on Anderson Street in east Charlotte.
By Nikki Hauser and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man is facing multiple charges in connection with Charlotte arson investigations, authorities said.

Raymond Lavonne Cureton was booked into the Mecklenburg County Jail on Monday on charges that include second-degree arson, burning personal property, breaking and/or entering, and first-degree trespassing, online jail records state.

Charlotte Fire investigators said Cureton was arrested on several outstanding warrants and they’ve been able to connect him to at least 10 fires in the area.

Investigators said one of the fires happened last month on Anderson Street in east Charlotte.

Police records say the home burned down on that street was allegedly set on fire twice by Cureton.

“It was burnt up bad,” remembered one neighbor, William Anderson.

“I feel safer now,” he added after learning of the arrest. “Thank God the house next door didn’t catch on fire.”

Police say Cureton has also been connected to a fire along North Davidson Street, the same day on September 16th.

His crimes go back farther.

In addition to three fires this year, police say Cureton is connected to another fire in 2021 and four more fires in 2006.

The Charlotte Fire Investigation Task Force adds there may be even more.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates sent straight to your phone.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catherine Louise Crouch
Woman charged with felony death by vehicle after crash on U.S. 421
A Novant Health facility.
Novant Health reducing workforce by 160 positions system-wide
According to the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division, the...
Two area stores fined for price scanning errors
Kenneth Michael Broxton
Rocky Point man charged with voluntary manslaughter after fatal shooting
AMC Classic Wilmington 16 movie theatre in Wilmington, NC, on the afternoon of Oct. 3, 2023
Only AMC theatre in Wilmington to close Oct. 15

Latest News

The Southport/Fort Fisher Ferry
Southport/Fort Fisher ferry operations suspended Thursday following mechanical issues
Brunswick County Schools working to expand among increasing numbers of students
Brunswick County Schools working on solutions for overcrowding
Wilmington City Council is significantly boosting its investment in street rehabilitation by...
Wilmington City Council boosts investment in street rehabilitation projects
Nasir Nyheim Fudge was arrested on Wednesday night and taken to the jail.
Two arrested in Salisbury for murder of 35-year-old mother of two
U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament to be held at Dutchman Creek Park