Suspected Charlotte serial arsonist arrested after allegedly burning same home twice

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man is facing multiple charges in connection with Charlotte arson investigations, authorities said.

Raymond Lavonne Cureton was booked into the Mecklenburg County Jail on Monday on charges that include second-degree arson, burning personal property, breaking and/or entering, and first-degree trespassing, online jail records state.

Charlotte Fire investigators said Cureton was arrested on several outstanding warrants and they’ve been able to connect him to at least 10 fires in the area.

Investigators said one of the fires happened last month on Anderson Street in east Charlotte.

Police records say the home burned down on that street was allegedly set on fire twice by Cureton.

“It was burnt up bad,” remembered one neighbor, William Anderson.

“I feel safer now,” he added after learning of the arrest. “Thank God the house next door didn’t catch on fire.”

Police say Cureton has also been connected to a fire along North Davidson Street, the same day on September 16th.

His crimes go back farther.

In addition to three fires this year, police say Cureton is connected to another fire in 2021 and four more fires in 2006.

The Charlotte Fire Investigation Task Force adds there may be even more.

