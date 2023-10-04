Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Student charged after false bomb threat at middle school in Whiteville

(wect)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A 6th-grader has been charged after they, per law enforcement, made a threat on Wednesday morning that a bomb would detonate at Central Middle School at the same time as the nationwide emergency alert test.

According to a spokesperson with Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, the juvenile was taken into custody on Wednesday and presented to Juvenile Justice to be charged. He has been released and his court date is set for next Wednesday.

Students were evacuated while deputies searched the campus, and they were unable to locate any concerning devices. Students returned to their classes, but Central Middle School released classes at 1 p.m.

Juvenile Justice refused secured custody, and the student was released to the custody of their parents/guardians.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AMC Classic Wilmington 16 movie theatre in Wilmington, NC, on the afternoon of Oct. 3, 2023
Only AMC theatre in Wilmington to close Oct. 15
Carolina Beach PD investigating death at Seaside Chapel
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper
Cooper signs seven bills, lets three become law and vetoes two others
Wilmington NC Police Department crews at the scene of a shooting at 34 North Apartments on...
Police say woman got temporary restraining order against man shot and killed in Wilmington
Suspect in Holden Beach Rd. larceny
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office identifies woman suspected of larceny

Latest News

According to her caregivers, 38-year-old Jacobs has lived her life looking for the next thrill.
Woman in hospice fulfills dream to go skydiving
Catherine Louise Crouch
Woman charged with felony death by vehicle after crash on U.S. 421
According to the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division, the...
Two area stores fined for price scanning errors
Filmmaker Christopher Everett has released the first-look trailer for "Wilmington on Fire II",...
REPWeek 2023 events to include screenings, discussions and more