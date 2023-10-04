Student charged after false bomb threat at middle school in Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A 6th-grader has been charged after they, per law enforcement, made a threat on Wednesday morning that a bomb would detonate at Central Middle School at the same time as the nationwide emergency alert test.

According to a spokesperson with Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, the juvenile was taken into custody on Wednesday and presented to Juvenile Justice to be charged. He has been released and his court date is set for next Wednesday.

Students were evacuated while deputies searched the campus, and they were unable to locate any concerning devices. Students returned to their classes, but Central Middle School released classes at 1 p.m.

Juvenile Justice refused secured custody, and the student was released to the custody of their parents/guardians.

