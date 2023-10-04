Speaker shares story of hope at Coastal Horizons’ annual luncheon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - At Coastal Horizons’ annual fundraising luncheon, a speaker from across the country shared a message of hope with our community in the face of some of life’s greatest adversities.

Keynote Speaker Dr. John Gaines from Washington State is a founder of the nonprofit “Push” and a motivational speaker of 15 years. He also grew up an “at-risk youth.”

“I was born with drugs in my system,” Gaines said. “My mother was addicted to drugs. My father wasn’t in my life, so at an early age, I was an orphan. I had learning disabilities, was in poverty, the foster care system, so a lot of similarities to the young people that are growing up in the system here.”

Gaines said it was organizations similar to Coastal Horizons that helped him become the person he is today.

“I had organizations back home that just loved on me, helped me to believe in myself, helped me to focus on solutions and not all the problems that were going on in my life,” Gaines said.

Coastal Horizons focuses on solutions, helping people through addiction, recovery and other mental health struggles. The luncheon aims to raise money for its Crisis Intervention services.

Gaines hoped by sharing his story, he could help garner even more support for the cause.

“Hopefully they’ll see someone in their own city with a similar story to mine and be inclined to give,” Gaines said.

If you or someone you know wants to donate to Coastal Horizons you can visit their website.

