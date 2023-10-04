Senior Connect
Spark Academy holds ribbon-cutting ceremony

Spark Academy
Spark Academy(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Spark Academy, Wilmington’s newest early childhood learning center, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

The academy is a co-ed learning environment based on a mixed-income model to help promote diversity and lessen achievement gaps at later ages.

The center is scheduled to open on Monday, Oct. 9, and can accommodate up to 170 children at a time.

The director of the program says she thinks this type of learning center is the first of its kind in the area.

“I think mostly we’re going to have a very diverse population that reflects the population of our community and we aim to have them all ready for their next school experience and beyond,” Leslie King, Director of Spark Academy, said.

Spark Academy is still accepting applications from families and early childhood educators.

First of five Spark Academy education centers to open in Wilmington

