Rocky Point man charged with voluntary manslaughter after fatal shooting

ROCKY POINT, N.C. (WECT) - A Rocky Point man has been arrested and charged following a fatal Oct. 1 shooting at his home, according to a Pender County Sheriff’s Office announcement.

Per the PCSO, units responded to a gunshot wound report on Kimberly Court in Rocky Point on Sunday, Oct. 1.

The PCSO says that it was determined it took place at a home on the street and that 50-year-old William Allen Ganey Jr. from Wilmington was found on the front porch with a single gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center but died due to his wounds.

The announcement continues, saying that investigators determined the victim was shot by the homeowner, 67-year-old Kenneth Michael Broxton.

“On October 4, after investigation and subsequent conferral with the Pender County District Attorney the defendant, Kenneth Michael Broxton was charged with one count of Voluntary Manslaughter. Bond was set at $250,000 Secured Bond,” the announcement states.

