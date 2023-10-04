Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Rocky Point man charged with voluntary manslaughter after fatal shooting

Kenneth Michael Broxton
Kenneth Michael Broxton(Pender County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY POINT, N.C. (WECT) - A Rocky Point man has been arrested and charged following a fatal Oct. 1 shooting at his home, according to a Pender County Sheriff’s Office announcement.

Per the PCSO, units responded to a gunshot wound report on Kimberly Court in Rocky Point on Sunday, Oct. 1.

The PCSO says that it was determined it took place at a home on the street and that 50-year-old William Allen Ganey Jr. from Wilmington was found on the front porch with a single gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center but died due to his wounds.

The announcement continues, saying that investigators determined the victim was shot by the homeowner, 67-year-old Kenneth Michael Broxton.

“On October 4, after investigation and subsequent conferral with the Pender County District Attorney the defendant, Kenneth Michael Broxton was charged with one count of Voluntary Manslaughter. Bond was set at $250,000 Secured Bond,” the announcement states.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AMC Classic Wilmington 16 movie theatre in Wilmington, NC, on the afternoon of Oct. 3, 2023
Only AMC theatre in Wilmington to close Oct. 15
Carolina Beach PD investigating death at Seaside Chapel
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper
Cooper signs seven bills, lets three become law and vetoes two others
Wilmington NC Police Department crews at the scene of a shooting at 34 North Apartments on...
Police say woman got temporary restraining order against man shot and killed in Wilmington
Suspect in Holden Beach Rd. larceny
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office identifies woman suspected of larceny

Latest News

According to her caregivers, 38-year-old Jacobs has lived her life looking for the next thrill.
Woman in hospice fulfills dream to go skydiving
An advertisement for the 2023 Veg-Out Festival in Wilmington
Veg-Out Festival set for Oct. 14 at Riverfront Park
Bestselling author Don Bentley joins the '1on1 with Jon Evans' podcast, to talk about "Tom...
Don Bentley: Bestselling author closes a chapter with ‘Tom Clancy: Weapons Grade’ (“1on1" podcast)
Catherine Louise Crouch
Woman charged with felony death by vehicle after crash on U.S. 421