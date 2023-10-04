REPWeek 2023 events to include screenings, discussions and more

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Support The Port is inviting the community to various screenings, discussions and more for Repair and Represent (REP) Week 2023 set for Oct. 16 to 20.

REP Week aims to educate and entertain the community while preserving the legacy of the Black community in Wilmington.

“This year we will have special guests such as but not limited to; descendants of 1898 to include Alexander Manly’s descendants - Manly was the owner of The Daily Record the first black daily newspaper in the state that was burned down during the 1898 Coup, world thought leader on socio economics 19Keys, and more,” a Support The Port announcement states.

Events include:

Monday, Oct. 16: A screening of The Big Payback , co-directed by Erika Alexander and Whitney Dow at the UNCW Kenan Auditorium. The film follows the fight for the first tax-funded reparations bill for Black Americans passed in Evanston, IL. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the film starts at 6:15 p.m. There will be a Q&A with relatives and descendants of 1898, UNCW staff and co-director Whitney Dow. Buy tickets here.

SOLD OUT: Wednesday, Oct. 18: A never-before screened documentary Wilmington 10 - U.S.A. 10,000. The documentary covers 10 civil rights activists wrongfully convicted of arson in Wilmington in 1971. It includes interviews with the parents of the Wilmington 10 and political prisoner Assata Shakur. Ethiopian filmmaker Haile Gerima (Bush Mama, Sankofa) aims to expose the toll of injustice. The film will have a new restoration from the Academy Film Archive and is presented by BLK Docs, Lumina Theater and Speller Street Films. There will also be a panel discussion with relatives, descendants and the filmmaker.

Thursday, Oct. 19: A “Drip or Drown” dinner and discussion with 19 Keys on socioeconomics. 19 Keys is an entrepreneur and designer who quit his job, got a four-year degree from Prada and opened a clothing store in downtown Oakland, his hometown. Now, he’s the Head of the NAACP of NC. Guests will enjoy drinks, a five-star, full-course meal prepared by On Thyme Catering, and conversation with 19 Keys, descendants of 1898, and some business owners. Doors open at 6 p.m., and tickets are available here

Friday, Oct. 20: A screening of Wilmington on Fire parts one and two with a mixer featuring tunes from DJ Disc Pistol (Kieran Haile) until midnight. The film documents the investigation into the Wilmington Massacre of 1898, the only successful coup in U.S. history. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., and the film starts at 8 p.m. RSVP online.



Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.