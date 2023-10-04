Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

REPWeek 2023 events to include screenings, discussions and more

Filmmaker Christopher Everett has released the first-look trailer for "Wilmington on Fire II",...
Filmmaker Christopher Everett has released the first-look trailer for "Wilmington on Fire II", the sequel to his award-winning 2015 documentary that chronicled the deadly 1898 Wilmington Massacre.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Support The Port is inviting the community to various screenings, discussions and more for Repair and Represent (REP) Week 2023 set for Oct. 16 to 20.

REP Week aims to educate and entertain the community while preserving the legacy of the Black community in Wilmington.

“This year we will have special guests such as but not limited to; descendants of 1898 to include Alexander Manly’s descendants - Manly was the owner of The Daily Record the first black daily newspaper in the state that was burned down during the 1898 Coup, world thought leader on socio economics 19Keys, and more,” a Support The Port announcement states.

Events include:

  • Monday, Oct. 16: A screening of The Big Payback, co-directed by Erika Alexander and Whitney Dow at the UNCW Kenan Auditorium. The film follows the fight for the first tax-funded reparations bill for Black Americans passed in Evanston, IL.
    • Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the film starts at 6:15 p.m. There will be a Q&A with relatives and descendants of 1898, UNCW staff and co-director Whitney Dow.
    • Buy tickets here.
  • SOLD OUT: Wednesday, Oct. 18: A never-before screened documentary Wilmington 10 - U.S.A. 10,000. The documentary covers 10 civil rights activists wrongfully convicted of arson in Wilmington in 1971. It includes interviews with the parents of the Wilmington 10 and political prisoner Assata Shakur. Ethiopian filmmaker Haile Gerima (Bush Mama, Sankofa) aims to expose the toll of injustice.
    • The film will have a new restoration from the Academy Film Archive and is presented by BLK Docs, Lumina Theater and Speller Street Films. There will also be a panel discussion with relatives, descendants and the filmmaker.
  • Thursday, Oct. 19: A “Drip or Drown” dinner and discussion with 19 Keys on socioeconomics. 19 Keys is an entrepreneur and designer who quit his job, got a four-year degree from Prada and opened a clothing store in downtown Oakland, his hometown. Now, he’s the Head of the NAACP of NC. Guests will enjoy drinks, a five-star, full-course meal prepared by On Thyme Catering, and conversation with 19 Keys, descendants of 1898, and some business owners.
  • Friday, Oct. 20: A screening of Wilmington on Fire parts one and two with a mixer featuring tunes from DJ Disc Pistol (Kieran Haile) until midnight. The film documents the investigation into the Wilmington Massacre of 1898, the only successful coup in U.S. history.
    • Doors open at 7:30 p.m., and the film starts at 8 p.m.
    • RSVP online.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AMC Classic Wilmington 16 movie theatre in Wilmington, NC, on the afternoon of Oct. 3, 2023
Only AMC theatre in Wilmington to close Oct. 15
Carolina Beach PD investigating death at Seaside Chapel
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper
Cooper signs seven bills, lets three become law and vetoes two others
Wilmington NC Police Department crews at the scene of a shooting at 34 North Apartments on...
Police say woman got temporary restraining order against man shot and killed in Wilmington
Suspect in Holden Beach Rd. larceny
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office identifies woman suspected of larceny

Latest News

“The community is invited to gather on the museum grounds and join an array of artists,...
Artists, scientists and local nonprofits to attend third annual FlowILM at Cameron Art Museum
Tech Talk: Importance of nationwide alert tests
One person reported that they were contacted by someone and the phone number that showed up on...
Wilmington Police Department warning public of telephone scam
Residents can drop off unwanted and expired prescription medications at the hospital’s front...
Dosher Memorial to hold Operation Medicine Cabinet drug takeback event
It can get quite noisy in Ms. Worley’s class at Hallsboro Artesia Elementary School.
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher needs donations to buy headphones for students